e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Aircraft on AMU campus appears on online sale list; Proctor says it is fake

Aircraft on AMU campus appears on online sale list; Proctor says it is fake

The aircraft installed at the university in 2009 as a symbol of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was listed on OLX for sale for Rs 999,99,999 on August 3.

india Updated: Aug 04, 2020 13:06 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
As soon as the information started spreading on social media, the post was deleted from the website.
As soon as the information started spreading on social media, the post was deleted from the website.(HT photo)
         

An IAF aircraft installed on the campus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) here was shown listed on online website OLX with a sale price of over Rs 9 crore on Monday. However, university authorities have clarified that the post on the website is false and is an attempt to defame the institution.

“The post on OLX about the sale of aircraft installed in the campus is wrong. University has not taken any step to auction or sell it. We are looking into the matter. It’s an attempt to defame the university,” said Mohd Wasim Ali, AMU Proctor.

The aircraft installed at the university in 2009 as a symbol of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was listed on OLX for sale for Rs 999,99,999 on August 3.

However, as soon as the information started spreading on social media, the post was deleted from the website.

tags
top news
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
India’s review of Confucius Institutes riles China, says treat them in ‘fair manner’
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
Hope it becomes occasion of national unity: Priyanka on bhoomi pujan event
CBI case against Mumbai-based jewellery trading firm in multi-crore fraud
CBI case against Mumbai-based jewellery trading firm in multi-crore fraud
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Here is Prime Minister Modi’s full itinerary
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan: Here is Prime Minister Modi’s full itinerary
‘Something is wrong’: Bihar DGP targets Mumbai Police in Sushant case
‘Something is wrong’: Bihar DGP targets Mumbai Police in Sushant case
Mumbai rains LIVE: Local train services resume partially on Western Railway
Mumbai rains LIVE: Local train services resume partially on Western Railway
LIVE: Maharashtra reports 231 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours
LIVE: Maharashtra reports 231 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours
Watch: Heavy rainfall, waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; red alert issued 
Watch: Heavy rainfall, waterlogging in parts of Mumbai; red alert issued 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleMP COVID-19 CasesMumbai rains LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In