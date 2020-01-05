Ajit Pawar pockets finance, Aaditya Thackeray gets tourism, environment in Maharashtra cabinet expansion

india

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 10:20 IST

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday morning gave his seal of approval to the list of portfolios to be given to the new ministers in the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition.

The 43-member strong cabinet comprising leaders from three parties can finally get to work. The long awaited portfolio allocation was finalised late on Saturday evening by the chief minister.

Nationalist Congress Party’s Ajit Pawar, who broke ranks and joined BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy CM for a very brief time, pocketed the finance portfolio in the Sena-led coalition. Anil Deshmukh, another NCP leader, was made the state home minister.

Aaditya Thackeray, the Worli MLA who made his electoral debut this year, was tasked with tourism, environment and protocol ministry.

Congress, which is the junior partner in the coalition, saw its Balasaheb Thorat being handed the responsibility for the revenue ministry.

Sharad Pawar’s NCP, which played a key role in pooling together three ideologically different parties, emerged the biggest gainer, bagging most of the state’s key cabinet berths.