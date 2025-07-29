Ranchi, AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto on Tuesday alleged that the proposed bill seeking to enact an umbrella Act for all universities in the state is not intended to reform higher education but to serve self-interests. AJSU Party chief alleges proposed university bill intends to serve self-interests

The Jharkhand State University Bill, 2025, was approved by the state cabinet on July 24, and it is likely to be tabled during the upcoming monsoon session of the state assembly.

"I don’t see that the bill is intended to bring any reform and strengthen the education system in higher education. It is being brought to serve self-interest," Mahto told reporters after the Milan Samaroh, during which several new members joined the party, at AJSU headquarters here.

"As per the current system, the control of universities directly lies with the Governor. The government is not able to push its ideology or establish its own people in the current system. Therefore, the game of the new bill was planned," he said.

He alleged that no work was started by the government on the National Education Policy . "The government doesn't show any interest to bring qualitative reforms in the syllabus of schools and universities. It has only interest in the posts," Mahto alleged.

Jharkhand Rural Development minister Dipika Pandey Singh on Monday said the bill seeking to enact an umbrella Act for all universities, excluding medical and agricultural varsities, will be tabled during the session.

The bill will bring revolutionary changes in higher education, and the opposition should support it, she said.

The monsoon session of the Jharkhand Assembly will commence from August 1 and will conclude on August 7. There will be five working days during the session.

Mahto said the party's main objective is to expose the government and its people during the session.

"The people of Jharkhand elected a majority government. But, after eight months of the government, voices have started rising that it is not working in the interest of the people. In 2019, the government came to power by promising domicile and employment policies. They are still pending even after six years," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.