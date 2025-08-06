Amritsar/Chandigarh, The Akal Takht on Wednesday pronounced 'tankhah' for Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains in connection with a dance performance at an event organised to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Srinagar. Akal Takht pronounces 'tankhah' for Punjab minister Harjot Bains over controversial Srinagar event

For "hurting" Sikh sentiments, Bains was asked to perform a series of tasks including a two-day 'sewa' of cleaning shoes at 'Jora Ghar' at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

Bains appeared before the five 'Singh Sahibans' in Amritsar after he was summoned for "hurting" Sikh sentiments by organising a "controversial" programme in Srinagar related to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru by the state language department.

The five Sikh high priests, led by Akal Takht officiating Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj, issued a directive, asking him to walk from the Golden Temple to Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal. He was also asked to get the roads leading to the gurdwara repaired and ensure cleanliness.

Bains was also directed to visit Gurdwara Kotha Sahib Patshahi Nauvin, Vallah in Amritsar, and Gurdwara Patshahi Nauvin in Baba Bakala Sahib. These gurdwaras are associated with the ninth Sikh Guru.

Besides, Bains was asked to visit Gurdwara Sis Ganj in Delhi and also perform a two-day 'sewa' of cleaning shoes at 'Jora Ghar' at Sri Anandpur Sahib and offer 'deg' of ₹1,100 and participate in 'ardas' .

After Bains appeared before the five 'Singh Sahibans', the Akal Takht Jathedar asked the minister whether he accepts his mistake, to which he said, "yes".

The five Sikh high priests strongly condemned the July 24 event held at Tagore Hall in Srinagar, organized by the Punjab government's language department to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The event featured dance and musical entertainment, causing deep hurt to Sikh sentiments.

Bains had earlier said that he would appear before the Akal Takht and would be bound to obey every order while accepting his moral responsibility.

Following complaints received from the Sikh community, the five 'Singh Sahibans' directed that future government programmes should focus on seminars, discussions, and lectures aligned with Sikh values and there should be no violation of Sikh conduct in them.

It was made clear that the Sikh community is capable of organising 'Gurmat Samagams' and 'Nagar Kirtans' and the government must not organise such events. The 'Dharam Prachar' unit of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee should be involved in organising such events.

The Akal Takht stated that the government must support 'Panthic' organisations like SGPC in hosting events at historic Sikh sites.

Additionally, the Punjab government was instructed to improve roads and facilities around key gurdwaras associated with the ninth Sikh Guru, such as Gurdwara Guru Ke Mahal and Gurdwara Kotha Sahib Patshahi Nauvin, Vallah in Amritsar, and Gurdwara Patshahi Nauvin in Baba Bakala Sahib.

The Punjab government must consider establishing new public welfare institutions in memory of the ninth Sikh Guru, following the precedent of previous centenaries where hospitals, colleges, and universities were inaugurated, the Akal Takht said.

The SGPC has already condemned the entertainment performances involving singing and dancing organised during the event in Srinagar, calling it a direct affront to Sikh religious values.

Meanwhile, the five high Sikh priests addressed numerous complaints received from various Sikh political and religious organizations regarding certain factions claiming patronage from the Akal Takht to gain political advantage.

They reviewed the directive issued on December 2, 2024, which had directed all Akali factions to set aside their differences and unite. However, no meaningful progress has been observed in this regard.

In a resolution, the Akal Takht said, "Any group unwilling to honour the directive issued on December 2, 2024, is free to pursue its political path. However, such factions must refrain from misleading the Sikh Sangat by falsely claiming the patronage of Sri Akal Takht Sahib."

The resolution further directed all 'Panthic' and Akali factions to unite and work together for larger interests of the 'Khalsa Panth' on critical issues such as the protection of Punjab's land and resources, challenges posed by modern technologies to Sikh history, and increasing incidents of targeting Sikhs in country and abroad.

