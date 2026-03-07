Akanksha Singh, granddaughter of late Ranveer Sena chief, shines in UPSC

Akanksha Singh, granddaughter of late Ranveer Sena supremo Brahmeshwar Mukhiya and daughter of Indu Bhushan Singh and Rinku Singh, has brought glory to the district by succeeding in the UPSC exam. A student of Catholic Mission School, Akanksha Singh graduated in English from HD Jain College and secured 301st rank in this year’s UPSC exam on her second attempt. (HT file photo)

Akanksha, 24, said she had hoped to succeed ever since she took the exam. She had a passion for cracking the UPSC from the very beginning.

Singh said she studied for eight to 10 hours daily.

She added her grandfather also wanted someone from his family to pass the UPSC exam. “Finally, his dream has come true,” she proudly said.

Mukhiya, accused in 22 murder cases, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Katira under Ara town police station in Bhojpur district on June 1, 2012.