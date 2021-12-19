‘Akhilesh ko aaram do, Yogi ji ko kaam do’: Nadda's fresh attack on SP chief

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday took a fresh jibe at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav while showering heaps of praises on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking at the ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ in Ambedkar Nagar of the poll-bound state, Nadda asked people to “give rest” to Yadav and instead “give work to Yogi ji."

“Akhilesh Yadav took cases back against 15 terrorists. Later, when the case reopened, four of the 15 terrorists were hanged to death and the rest got life imprisonment… Inko aaram do, Yogi ji ko kaam do,” the BJP chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also Read | After BJP came in UP, not Hindus only gangsters, criminals left state: CM

Nadda was apparently referring to the 2006 Varanasi bombings case when Yadav was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. The SP chief took back cases against terrorists involved in the serial blasts at Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Temple and Cantt railway station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 14 cases lodged in seven districts of the northern state were withdrawn, with the then SP government claiming that innocent Muslim men were booked under terror charges. The act invited criticism from the Allahabad high court as well.

Akhilesh Yadav and the BJP have been exchanging heated comments lately as assembly polls in the northern state draw closer. This received fresh steam on Saturday when the income tax (IT) department conducted raids at the residences of Yadav's aide Jainendra Yadav and SP spokesperson Rajiv Rai, among others.

Following this, the SP chief said the BJP is misusing central agencies to intimidate just like what the Congress party did in the past. “Turn back the pages and you will see that whenever the Congress had to intimidate anyone, they would misuse the central agencies,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, in the last assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, the BJP won 312 of the total 403 seats, while the SP bagged 47 and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) 19. Congress was able to win only seven seats, while the remaining seats were bagged by other candidates.