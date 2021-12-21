Akhilesh promises caste census in UP if SP voted to power

There will be a caste census in Uttar Pradesh within three months of the Samajwadi Party being voted to power in the upcoming assembly elections early next year, Akhilesh Yadav promised on Tuesday, saying such an enumeration was necessary to ensure communities get rights according to their share in the population.

“We are committed to a caste-based census, and will get it done within three months of coming to power in Uttar Pradesh so that the deserving can get rights according to their share in population,” Yadav said in an election rally at the Christian College ground in Mainpuri where he flagged off the eighth phase of the party’s Vijay Yatra to Etah.

A caste-based counting of the population is a major issue in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Bihar chief minister Nitish Yadav recently led a delegation to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to discuss the matter. It is believed that a caste census would lead to an increase in the reservation quota of other backward classes in government jobs and educational institutions.

The Samajwadi Party chief also alleged that the Income Tax department, Enforcement Directorate (ED) that investigates financial crimes and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) were now extensions of the Bhartiya Janata Party and they become active in states headed for assembly elections.

“Once we got into alliance with chacha ki party (Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party headed by his uncle Shivpal Yadav), there began a series of raids in the state” he said, referring to raids by taxmen in the premises of people considered close to him.

“More such visits would be made by the BJP prakoshth (organizational cells) in Delhi. The CBI, ED and Income Tax department are behaving more like organizational cells of the BJP,” Yadav said. “They got active in Maharashtra, West Bengal and are now active in UP. However, they will not be able to avert the historic defeat of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, as in other states.”

Yadav said, contrary to the claims of the BJP government, law and order in the state is at its worst.

“Law and order is at its worst and crimes against women are rising, but the UP government only changed the number of Dial 100 service to 112,” He said. “The six Jan Vishwas Yatras of the BJP are proving a flop and, in contrast, lakhs are coming on their own to be part of the Samajwadi Party’s Vijay Yatra.”