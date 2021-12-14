Akhilesh takes jibe at Modi over Kashi corridor, BJP calls SP chief ‘cruel, uncivilised’

KANPUR: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav taunted him, saying people visit the city “when the end is near”.

Yadav said it was good that the government has planned cultural functions through the month to mark the event.

“Why only a month? He (Modi) should stay for two months, three months. It is a good place to stay,” Yadav said. “When the end is near, people stay in Banaras.” Varanasi is also known as Banaras. For devout Hindus, spending the last days of one’s life in Varanasi is considered auspicious.

Modi represents Varanasi in Parliament. The city is part of Uttar Pradesh’s Purvanchal region, which sends 160 lawmakers in the 403-member state assembly. India’s most populous state will elect a new assembly early next year. Samajwadi Party is the main opposition in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav took a swipe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, saying its leaders should “avoid telling lies” before god. “They are good at telling lies in front of you and me,” he said. “But one should avoid telling lies in front of god.”

The former chief minister of the state alleged that the BJP was claiming credit of developmental work done by his government.

It was during his tenure that the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project was approved, Yadav said on Sunday, for which he said he had “documentary evidence”. In a tweet in Hindi on late Sunday night, Yadav said: “Here’s a chronology of Kashi Vishawanath Corridor: Crores of rupees were sanctioned (for the project) under SP regime, acquisition of buildings for the corridor began in the SP government. Emoluments for the temple staff was also fixed (in SP regime).”

Meanwhile, the Congress blamed the BJP and the SP of playing politics on the issue for political gains. State Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu said the BJP government acted against the “faith of the people by demolishing the old temples of Kashi”.

Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput said Kashi Vishwanath “relates to the people’s faith and no one should make efforts to gain any political mileage on the issue”. He said efforts should also be made to clean the Ganga.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Vaibhav Maheshwari said: “The event was entirely political and nothing else. The state government is busy in organising the mega event and not concerned about youths who are jobless.”

The BJP condemned Yadav’s taunts for PM Modi and equated the SP chief with Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi said, “If he had any empathy about Hindu beliefs, he would have welcomed the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham. But all he is bothered about is his vote bank. Political differences are one thing but to wish someone end is condemnable. People will teach him a lesson.”

He added that the SP government had fired on ‘kar sevaks’ in Ayodhya and that “such cruel and uncivilised comments show his mindset”.

(With PTI inputs)