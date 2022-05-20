Akhilesh Yadav as Azam Khan walks out of jail: ‘SC gave new standard to justice'

Akhilesh Yadav on Friday took a swipe at the Yogi Adityanath government as senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan walked out of jail. The 73-year-old Samajwadi Party veteran was released after 27 months, a day after the relief from the Supreme Court.

“Heartiest greetings as Senior SP leader and MLA, Shri Azam Khan ji, is released on bail. With this decision, the Supreme Court has given new standards to justice. I am sure that he will be acquitted in all other false cases. Lies can last for moments, not centuries! (sic)” Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

Azam Khan has 87 cases filed against him and he has spent around 27 months in jail. He is the Samajwadi Party legislator from Rampur.

"The Supreme Court gave justice," said Abdullah Azam Khan, MLA from Suar constituency, ahead of his father's release from Sitapur district jail.

Azam Khan was granted bail on Thursday. "This is a fit case to exercise the powers under Article 142 of the Constitution and grant interim bail to the petitioner," a bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, also comprising Justices B R Gavai and AS Bopanna, said.

Article 142 of the Constitution of India is said to provide a special and extraordinary power to the Supreme Court “to do complete justice to the litigants”.

"The petitioner is directed to be released on interim bail in respect of FIR being Case Crime No.70 of 2020, registered with Police Station Kotwali, Rampur, Uttar Pradesh for the offences punishable under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code on such terms and conditions as found appropriate by the trial court," the court said.

The state government had opposed his release from the jail.

(With inputs from PTI)

