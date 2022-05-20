Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akhilesh Yadav fans furore with temple remark
Akhilesh Yadav fans furore with temple remark

A political row escalated over controversial remarks by Akhilesh Yadav on Hinduism, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday accusing the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief of doing “appeasement politics”.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)
Published on May 20, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

“All soaked up in so-called appeasement politics… Akhilesh Yadav ji has forgotten the pain of Hindu Sanatan dharma. His non-belief in Hindu dharma is not a new thing,” senior BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted in Hindi.

Maurya’s reaction came a day after the SP chief while talking to local reporters in Ayodhya said, “In our Hinduism, place a stone anywhere, install a red flag there, under a peepul (fig) tree, and it becomes a temple.”

Yadav’s remarks came at a time when several petitions pertaining to the Gyanvapi mosque issue in Varanasi and Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah mosque dispute are being heard by various courts.

“It seems Akhilesh Yadav ji did not learn any lesson from the recent election results. His statements are an insult to Hindus,” said BJP state unit spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi.

“Would he dare to make a statement like ‘make a mazaar anywhere, drape it with a sheet, and a religious place is ready’. He can’t even dare to say such a thing. He cannot dare to speak a word against Islam,” claimed Tripathi.

When asked about Yadav’s comments, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Anurag Bhadauria accused the BJP of doing politics over religion. “Dozens of temples and 300 houses were demolished in Varanasi (for the Kashi Vishwanath corridor). The BJP demolishes temples. The SP respects the courts and the constitution. The BJP does politics over religion,” claimed Bhadauria.

