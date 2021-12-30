Akhilesh Yadav's lab stands for ‘loot’, ‘aatankwaad’ and ‘bhrashtachar’: Amit Shah in UP

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday hit out at the former governments in Uttar Pradesh and said that rioters cannot raise their eyes under the current Yogi Adityanath-led government.

Addressing a gathering at the ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ in Aligarh, Shah took a swipe at the former Samajwadi Party and said that their government had “set up a new type of lab” in the state.

“SP's LAB means – L for ‘loot’, A for ‘aatankwaad’, B for ‘bhrashtachar’(theft, terror and corruption). The SP government cannot develop Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Shah also slammed Mayawati's Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) and said, “Sister's cold has not gone away yet. Oh sister! Election is here, come out a little bit.”

In another public rally in Moradabad, the home minister said, “700 riots happened in Akhilesh Yadav's govt but today in Yogi govt rioters can't dare to raise their eyes.”

“Nizam means governance but for Akhilesh Yadav, it means – N for 'Nasimuddin', I for 'Imran Masood', Z and A for 'Azam Khan', and M for 'Mukhtar Ansari'. I want to ask you whether you want Akhilesh's Nizam or Yogi-Modi's development Nizam,” Shah said, sounding the poll bugle.

Uttar Pradesh is headed for assembly elections early next year. The final list of voters will be released on January 5, the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) announced, adding that voting will be held from 8am to 6pm on the date of polling.

The tenure of the current Uttar Pradesh Assembly ends on May 14.