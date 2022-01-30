Akhilesh Yadav to file nomination for UP’s Karhal assembly seat on Monday

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav will file his nomination papers for the Karhal assembly seat in Mainpuri (Uttar Pradesh) on Monday, the party said on Sunday. This is the first time the four-time Member of Parliament (MP) will contest an assembly seat.

Karhal is scheduled to go to polls on February 20 in the third phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

Akhilesh, the sitting Azamgarh MP, reached his ancestral village Saifai in neighbouring Etawah district on Sunday.

“He will start from Saifai at 11 am to file nomination at the Mainpuri district collectorate,” the SP said in a statement.

Ever since speculation of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s candidature for assembly polls had surfaced, there was talk about Akhilesh, too, contesting the 2022 polls. The BJP has fielded Yogi Adityanath from the Gorakhpur urban seat.

Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav have been MPs, but they have never contested assembly elections. Both took the Vidhan Parishad route to become members of the UP legislature when they took oath as chief ministers.

Karhal is a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party since 1993, with only one exception. In the 2002 assembly election, the seat went to the BJP. Sobaran Singh Yadav (Samajwadi Party) is the sitting MLA from Karhal. He was with the BJP when he won the seat in 2002. Since 2007, he has been contesting on the SP ticket. Mainpuri, in which the Karhal assembly segment falls, is SP chief patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Lok Sabha constituency.