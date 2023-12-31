Akshay Kumar's ‘filter life’ caution for listeners at PM Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’

In the latest episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular monthly radio show "Mann Ki Baat," Bollywood star Akshay Kumar shared insights into his fitness philosophy, encouraging listeners to embrace a natural and holistic approach to staying fit. Akshay Kumar speaks at Mann Ki Baat episode.

Known for his dedication to a healthy lifestyle, Akshay Kumar highlighted the importance of adopting practices that go beyond the confines of fancy gyms. The actor revealed that outdoor activities such as swimming, playing badminton, climbing stairs, and incorporating traditional exercises like using the 'Mudgar' are integral parts of his fitness routine.

"I believe that pure ghee, if eaten in the right quantity, is beneficial for us," Akshay Kumar said, addressing a common misconception among young individuals who avoid ghee due to fears of gaining weight.

He urged the audience to make informed decisions about their fitness by consulting doctors rather than emulating the bodies of film stars.

“Actors are often not what they appear on screen. Many types of filters and special effects are used and after seeing them, we start using the wrong shortcuts to change our body,” he said.

The actor also expressed concern over the prevalent use of shortcuts in the pursuit of fitness goals, particularly the trend of using steroids for achieving ‘six-pack’ or ‘eight-pack’ abs. He cautioned against such shortcuts, saying they may lead to superficial results that compromise internal health.

"Friends, with such shortcuts, the body swells from outside but becomes hollow from inside. Remember that shortcuts can cut your life short," warned Akshay Kumar.

The actor urged people to make a resolution for long-lasting fitness, rejecting chemical-based approaches and shortcuts. He outlined a holistic approach that includes regular exercise, yoga, consumption of good healthy food, maintaining a proper sleep schedule, incorporating meditation, and, most importantly, embracing one's natural appearance.

"Fitness is a kind of devotional effort. It shouldn't be instant coffee or 2 minutes noodles. Promise yourself no chemicals, no shortcuts, and live a fitter life. From now onwards, don't live a filter life, live a fitter life," concluded Akshay Kumar, inspiring listeners to prioritize overall well-being over fleeting aesthetic goals.