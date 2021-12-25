Alappuzha twin killings: 7 more held for SDPI leader’s murder, says Kerala police

Kerala Police on Saturday arrested seven more people in connection with the murder of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State Secretary KS Shaan.

So far, a total of 10 accused have been arrested in the SDPI leader’s murder case.

Meanwhile, in the murder case of BJP’s OBC morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan, five people have been arrested so far.

A police team is carrying out investigations in other states.

Two murders of senior political functionaries from SDPI and BJP in Alappuzha forced the local administration to impose Section 144 in the district.

The alleged murder of the SDPI leader was followed by a separate incident in which BJP’s OBC morcha state secretary was killed at his house by unidentified people in Alappuzha.

According to the police, Shaan was on a two-wheeler when a gang in a car attacked him on Saturday night. SDPI has alleged that RSS workers are behind this attack.

Earlier, an RSS worker S Sanjith was hacked to death allegedly by the workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the PFI, on November 15.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has said that the Kerala government is utilizing the Alappuzha twin murder issue to denigrate Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and alleged that “the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is a terrorist organization.”

“Kerala government is utilizing Alappuzha twin murder issue to denigrate RSS. They will (state police chief) prepare a list of RSS and SDPI members with a criminal background. The 2 cannot be equated. SDPI is a terrorist organization,” Muraleedharan told ANI.

Kerala DGP Anil Kant has issued fresh guidelines in the wake of the Alappuzha murder case. As per the guidelines, officials have been told to prepare a district-wise list of those previously involved in criminal cases, including members of the RSS and the SDPI.

MoS added, “Criminal list should be impartial without considering the party a person belongs to. In Kerala, the largest number of criminals will be from CPIM anyway. Cases of thousands of CPIM workers were withdrawn when this govt came to power.”