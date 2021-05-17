Home / India News / All 4 Bengal ministers arrested by CBI in Narada scam case get bail
india news

All 4 Bengal ministers arrested by CBI in Narada scam case get bail

All four ministers of Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government who were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths earlier on Monday got bail.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 17, 2021 08:25 PM IST
TMC activists shout slogans as they protest outside the CBI office in Nizam Palace, Kolkata, over the arrest of party leaders in connection with the Narada scam case on Monday, May 17. (PTI)

All four ministers of Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government who were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths earlier on Monday got bail.

Also Read: ‘CBI কি ভ্যাকসিন নিয়ে এল’? নারদকাণ্ডে TMC নেতাদের গ্রেফতারি নিয়ে তোপ রাজ-মিমির

All four ministers of Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government who were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths earlier on Monday got bail.

Also Read: ‘CBI কি ভ্যাকসিন নিয়ে এল’? নারদকাণ্ডে TMC নেতাদের গ্রেফতারি নিয়ে তোপ রাজ-মিমির

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narada scam west bengal govt
TRENDING NEWS

Tired elephant stuck in mud gets help from forest officials. watch rescue video

Grandma bowls a strike like a boss, her video is impressing tweeple. Watch

Are you a pet parent? You'll find this video of Ram Kapoor and his dog relatable

Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan ‘coaches’ her during practice. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP