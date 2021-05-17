All 4 Bengal ministers arrested by CBI in Narada scam case get bail
All four ministers of Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government who were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation sleuths earlier on Monday got bail.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 17, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Also Read: ‘CBI কি ভ্যাকসিন নিয়ে এল’? নারদকাণ্ডে TMC নেতাদের গ্রেফতারি নিয়ে তোপ রাজ-মিমির
