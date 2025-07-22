Ranchi/Chennai, All six workers from Jharkhand's Jamtara, who were allegedly kidnapped in Tamil Nadu, were rescued in the southern state, a police officer said on Tuesday. All 6 workers from J'khand kidnapped in Tamil Nadu rescued: Police

The Tamil Nadu Police said four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, and hunt is on to trace two more suspects who were involved in "extorting" ₹1.25 lakh from the kin of the unsuspecting workers.

The development comes a day after Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari expressed apprehension that there was life threat to all of them.

“The Tamil Nadu Police contacted us. Based on our inputs, they rescued all six workers. However, criminals, who are allegedly involved in the incident, have been absconding as per information we have so far,” Jamtara SP Rajkumar Mehta told PTI.

All six workers went to Tamil Nadu to earn their livelihood, he said, adding that their age and other details would be known once they arrive in Jamtara.

The rescued workers are currently in Tamil Nadu, and arrangements are being made to bring them back to Jharkhand, another police officer said.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer in Tamil Nadu's Namakkal district told PTI that some brokers took the workers in a car and "extorted" money from their relatives.

"They obtained ₹90,000 and ₹35,000 through UPI transactions from their kin and later left the workers and fled," he said.

Four brokers were arrested on July 21, and efforts were on to nab two others, he said.

A statement from the Jharkhand Police said four of the accused, all hailing from Komarapalayam, were arrested while a manhunt was on to nab two others and the process is on to identify another unidentified accused.

"Intensive investigation of the case is underway besides joint action for the arrest of the three absconding accused," it said, adding, DGP Anurag Gupta was in touch with his counterpart in Tamil Nadu.

Ansari had on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu DGP and chief secretary to immediately intervene and rescue the six workers.

"Six children from my assembly constituency, Jamtara , have been kidnapped in Tamil Nadu. The kidnappers are continuously demanding ransom. The frightened family has also transferred ₹30,000," Ansari had said in a post on X.

He also shared names of the six Jamtara natives and transaction details.

