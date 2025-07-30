Mumbai, All permissions required for industrial projects in Maharashtra will be made available online through the integrated 'Maitri' portal, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday. All industrial clearances in Maharashtra to be available on Maitri portal: Fadnavis

He said the move will streamline approvals and ease business operations.

"Maharashtra is steadily progressing towards becoming a USD 1 trillion economy. To support this momentum, industries must receive timely access to essential services such as water supply, roads, connectivity, environmental clearances, forest permissions, labour compliance, and land," Fadnavis said while chairing a high-level meeting.

The chief minister directed that all departments concerned grant online clearances via the Maitri portal, according to an official release.

He said a provision should also be made for anonymous grievance submissions by entrepreneurs facing bureaucratic hurdles.

Fadnavis instructed the Water Resources Department to ensure adequate water availability for industrial zones as per demand.

He emphasised the priority development of power sub-stations in Mazalgaon, Dighi, Butibori, Chamorshi , Jaipur , and at the PM Mitra textile park in Amravati.

The chief minister also called for dedicated mechanisms to resolve issues related to power transmission and maintenance in industrial areas, the release stated.

He directed the Environment Department to make all its approvals available through the portal and asked the PWD to expedite the connectivity of Shendra-Bidkin with the Samruddhi Expressway.

At the meeting, Fadnavis highlighted the need to improve the ease of doing business.

He stated that permissions like 'consent to establish' and 'consent to operate' should be issued on time, while doing away with unnecessary permissions.

He also recommended a consolidated policy on land allotment and called for a clear framework for labour welfare in industrial areas.

Fadnavis further proposed that areas with MIDC presence be granted "industrial city" status to avoid dual taxation issues. The chief minister also reviewed the ongoing and proposed land acquisition processes for various industrial projects across the state.

