New Delhi, Delhi government will support Ramlila organisations in the national capital by offering enhanced facilities, including a single-window clearance system and a reduced security deposit, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Wednesday. All permissions for Ramlila to be granted through single window system: CM Rekha Gupta

This decision was taken at a special meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas. The meeting was attended by Gupta, office bearers of the Delhi Ramleela Federation, and senior officials from relevant departments.

This year, the Ramlila in the capital will be held from September 22 to October 2.

According to the chief minister, around 600 Ramleela performances take place in Delhi, of which 100 are conducted on a grand scale.

Gupta said that a single window system is now being established at the district level under the leadership of the district magistrate, through which all types of NOCs required for Ramlila performances will be issued.

She said that the security deposit for land has been reduced from ₹20 per square metre to ₹15 per square metre.

Another key decision is that the area allotted for entertainment spaces accompanying the Ramlila performances has been increased to 40 per cent of the total area, up from the previous 25 per cent.

Sometimes, disputes arose over rides and food stalls within the entertainment area, she said, adding that to resolve such issues in a timely manner, a committee comprising a deputy director-level officer from DDA and two office bearers from the Delhi Ramlila Federation has been formed.

If required, this committee will coordinate with officials from various departments to resolve disputes, she added.

Gupta said organisers had recently met her to highlight some challenges they faced. They informed that obtaining NOCs from various departments such as the Delhi Development Authority and the horticulture department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi posed significant difficulties .

They suggested that the Delhi government should provide one ambulance at each Ramlila venue to be available in case of emergencies. She said that following the decisions taken in Wednesday’s meeting, organisers would face no difficulties in staging Ramleela.

She noted that in recent years, organisers faced several challenges, including delays in securing land and difficulties in obtaining various no-objection certificates , which impeded the smooth staging of events.

According to her, Ramlila is not only a symbol of religious faith but also keeps the cultural heritage alive.

This initiative by the government will strengthen the preservation of tradition and promote social unity, she said.

