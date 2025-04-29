Dehradun, The Char Dham Yatra to the four Himalayan shrines in Uttarakhand will begin on Wednesday with the opening of the doors to the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples for devotees on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, officials said on Tuesday. All preparations in place for Char Dham Yatra amid heightened security

The doors to the other two Dhams Kedarnath and Badrinath will open on May 2 and May 4, respectively. The four temples remain closed for six months during winter.

All preparations, including heightened security arrangements, have been completed for the Yatra, officials said.

Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth reached Rishikesh on Tuesday and reviewed the security arrangements for the Yatra.

Talking to reporters, the DGP said that in view of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, strict security arrangements have been made for the annual pilgrimage.

"We will not compromise on the security of pilgrims," Seth said.

Nearly 6,000 police personnel, 17 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary and 10 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed on the Yatra routes for the security of pilgrims, the DGP told reporters at the Yatra transit camp in Rishikesh.

Besides, State Disaster Response Force personnel will be deployed in more than 65 accident-prone areas, the officer said, adding that the state police will focus on smooth traffic movement during the Yatra.

Intelligence agencies will also be on alert and any suspicious elements will be strictly monitored, the DGP said.

"Devotees should come for the annual pilgrimage to the four famed Himalayan temples without any fear," the DGP said.

More than 22 lakh devotees from across the country and abroad have already registered for the Yatra this year, officials said.

The number of pilgrims this year is likely to reach a record 60 lakh, Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee's media in-charge Harish Gaur said.

The idol of Goddess Ganga in Uttarkashi district left for the Gangotri Dham on a palanquin from its winter abode at Mukhba village at 12 noon on Tuesday amid the beats of 'dhol' and 'damau', and devotional tunes played by an army band.

The locals were seen giving a tearful send-off to the idol as it left for Gangotri.

After making a night halt at the Bhairav temple in Bhairav valley, the palanquin will reach the Gangotri Dham on Wednesday morning, priest Rajesh Semwal said.

Priests carrying the palanquin on their shoulders will reach the Gangotri Dham after covering a distance of 25 km on foot, he said.

The temple portals will be opened at 10:30 am following which the devotees will be able to have darshan for the next six months.

Yamunatri temple committee spokesperson Purushottam Uniyal said the palanquin of Goddess Yamuna will leave for the Yamunotri Dham from its winter residence Khushimath on Wednesday morning. The doors of the temple will open for devotees at 11:55 am.

This time, the entire Yatra area has been divided into 15 super zones in which more than 2,000 CCTV cameras have been installed, the DGP said.

An integrated command centre has also been established in the Garhwal range, said the DGP, who also interacted with some of the pilgrims at the transit camp.

Last year, 48 lakh pilgrims came for the Char Dham Yatra in spite of its disruption for more than a fortnight due to damage to the trek route to Kedarnath following heavy rain, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.