All tourists stranded in Sikkim's Lachung evacuated: District Collector

Gangtok, All tourists stranded in North Sikkim's Lachung town following landslides were evacuated on Saturday and brought to the district headquarters at Mangan from where they proceeded to the state capital and other destinations, an official said.

The tourists were stranded in Lachung for two days as all roads were blocked due to landslides.

Project Swastik personnel of Border Road Organisation successfully reopened the road leading to Lachung for one-way traffic for light vehicles on Saturday.

Mangan District Collector Anant Jain said all stranded tourists in Lachung have been evacuated and brought to Mangan for onward journey to Gangtok and other destinations.

Jain said that those tourists stranded in Lachen town will be evacuated on Sunday as the roads were still undergoing repair at several places.

The Mangan District Collector had said on Friday that around 1,200 tourists were stranded at Lachung and another 600 at Lachen.

Meanwhile, the Border Road Organization , in a statement, said that due to a cloudburst and incessant heavy rains, recording up to 130 mm on April 24, multiple massive landslides and formation breaches were triggered on roads leading to Lachen and Lachung in North Sikkim, causing extensive damage to road infrastructure.

Project Swastik of the BRO, the lead road construction agency in the region, has been relentlessly working to restore connectivity despite the harsh and inclement weather conditions, it said.

The road leading to Lachen has suffered approximately 70 metres of formation breach. Restoration efforts along the Lachen axis are progressing on a war footing, it said.

Earlier in the day, the Mangan District Collector conducted a field visit to assess the progress of road clearance along the Lachung road axis.

He was accompanied by SDM Chungthang, representatives of DDMA Mangan, Pipons of Lachung Dzumsa, and members from the Travel Agents Association of Sikkim and the Driver Association.

The two major blockages between Chungthang and Twin Falls have been cleared and the roads at Khedum and Lema have also been reopened.

On Friday 1,100 tourists stranded in North Sikkim's Chungthang town were evacuated by the authorities.

