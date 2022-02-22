All you need to know about the national digital university

New Delhi: Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Monday asked stakeholders to expedite the process of establishing the national digital university, which was announced in the Union Budget this year, and asserted that it will resolve several existing challenges of the education sector in India.

While addressing a webinar on the positive impact of the Budget on the education sector, PM said that the digital university will go a long way in helping the country’s youth. “This is an attempt to provide better education solutions to villages, poor, Dalits, backward and tribal people in the country’s socio-economic setup… it has the potential of fully addressing the problem of seats in the universities,” he said.

Following PM’s address, officials from the ministry of education and various stakeholders participated in a two-and-a-half-hour-long webinar on “Digital University: Making World-Class Higher Education Accessible for All”, and drew a tentative roadmap based on the suggestions received.

Here is what the stakeholders suggested.

What is a digital university?

Still in a nascent stage, the government is considering bringing various existing universities and world-class institutes together to form a digital university that will offer various degrees including certifications, diplomas and full-fledged degrees. The university will work on the ‘hub and spoke mode’ wherein the digital university will be the hub, and many top higher education institutions within and outside the country will be its spokes or contributors.

There won’t be any capping on the number of students enrolled. The admission will be done without any entrance exam. digital The university will offer customised and personalised courses. The students will either be evaluated online using a proctored exam method or they will come to a designated examination centre for physical exams.

During the discussion, University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson Jagadesh Kumar said, once established, the digital University will enhance the “ease of providing education” to students irrespective of their backgrounds i.e rural or urban. “This will provide great opportunities for students across the board. I come from a village background, I know there are many talented students who could not perform really well in their class 12 exams but later they performed well when the opportunities were provided to them,” he said.

The stakeholders also stressed setting up a timeline of six months (August 2022) to one year for the digital university. It was also decided that the government will come up with a regulatory framework for the digital university in the next two months.

“BharatNet project” to help make the digital university accessible

“The pipe comes first and then the water. So let’s talk about the pipe i.e digital connectivity first,” said Secretary Telecom K Rajaraman in his opening remarks during the webinar.

The Secretary said that the implementation of BharatNet will make education accessible and affordable through the digital university. The government’s ambitious BharatNet plan seeks to bring broadband to 361,000 villages across 16 states. It was cleared by the Union Cabinet in July last year.

“When we talk about digital university connectivity is the heart of it. In India, the broadband penetration at the household level is around 8%. We need to go much higher. This will require a large amount of work to make it affordable and accessible to the most deserving segments of our society… The Prime Minister has already announced that the Bharatnet would eventually cover 6 lakh villages,” he said.

He said that BharatNet is currently connecting 2.64 lakh gram panchayats on optical fibres. “The mission is to provide high-speed broadband to rural India and the outcome is expected in the form of digital, economic and social inclusion. We have around 1,71,000 gram panchayats already ready and have 53,000 WIFI hotspots across the country as of today,” Rajaraman said.

The telecom secretary also said that the government's proposal to have a design lead manufacturing scheme to boost indigenously-designed telecom equipment manufacturing will also help the digital university. “It will make equipment cheaper and more effective in enabling this connectivity,” he said.

50% increase in gross enrolment ratio in 10 years

With the proposed digital university, the government is targeting to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) up to 50% in the next 10 years. The stakeholders stressed making the digital university inclusive for differently-abled students.

According to the All India Survey of Higher Education (AISHE) 2019-20, the current GER in the country is 27.1% in higher education institutions. The GER is the number of students enrolled in a given level of education, regardless of age.

UGC chairperson Kumar said that the digital university will provide unlimited options to students. “Today, the way we are selecting students through elimination because of the availability of the limited seats in our universities, the students have only limited options. The Digital University will play a major role here to address this issue.”

During the webinar, AICTE chairperson Anil Dattatraya Sahasrabudhe presented an example from IIT-Madras which is offering an online Bachelor of Science (BSc) programme and data science course with more than 12,000 students enrolling for it every year. “Imagine an IIT-JEE exam where one can only 200 students and here the institute is providing education to over 12,000 students in a year,” he said.

“No job loss for teachers”

UGC chairperson Kumar also spoke about the apprehensions that the digital university will lead to job loss among the teaching fraternity. “In a large country like ours, the establishment of physical colleges and universities will continue to happen. There is absolutely no truth in saying that if the digital university comes, there will be job losses for the teachers,” he said.

The stakeholders, however, emphasised the extensive training of teachers in imparting online education. Besides, they also stressed that the university should focus on the job-oriented needs of the industry.

“A recent report says that nearly 69% of the companies are now looking for the skill set that the candidates have rather than the degrees they have. This digital university can play a major role in providing these skill sets so that those who graduate from the digital university meet the needs of the industry. If that happens the industry will respond very possibly positively,” Kumar said.

PPP model, support from states

During the discussion, the stakeholders recommended having a public-private partnership in the digital university. “There should be some public-private partnership while running this digital university because there is enough maturity in the industry to provide the technical support for such a university,” said Kumar.

Stakeholders also suggested collaborating with ed-tech companies to run the digital university.

Telecom Secretary Rajaraman said to bridge the existing digital divide, the stakeholders also said that the states will have to contribute to make the digital university a success. “We need to work on devices. Students need devices to access digital learning. A number of states have schemes to provide free devices to students. We need to accelerate his process. More states need to support students in acquiring tablets and laptops. Besides, they should help in establishing digital libraries in each gram panchayat,” he said.

In his concluding remarks, the AICTE chairperson said that the government will consider all these suggestions and will come up with a framework at the earliest.