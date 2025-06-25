Prayagraj, The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday appended a petition filed by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan with pleas filed by other accused in a 2016 forceful eviction case in Rampur. Allahabad HC appends Azam Khan's petition with others in forceful eviction case

The consolidated trial of the case involves 12 separate FIRs against the former MP Khan and several other accused persons.

Passing an order to append the case filed by Khan with other petitions, Justice Samit Gopal fixed July 3 for hearing of the case.

Earlier on June 11, the court had stayed the passing of any final judgment or order in the consolidated trial of the case following concerns over the trial judge's adamant push to conclude proceedings by the end of June.

However, the high court in its order dated June 11 had made it clear that the trial in the case will proceed but no final order shall be passed until the next hearing on July 3.

The case, originating from the 12 FIRs registered between 2019 and 2020 at Kotwali Police Station in Rampur, pertains to an alleged incident on October 15, 2016, involving the demolition of unauthorized structures on the Waqf property known as Yateem Khana .

These FIRs, initially tried as separate cases, were consolidated into a single trial by the Special Judge in Rampur on August 8, 2024. The accused, including prominent figures, face charges of dacoity, house trespass, and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code .

This petition challenges the trial court's May 30 orders rejecting their requests to recall informants and key prosecution witnesses, including Zafar Ahmad Farooqui, chairman of the Sunni Central Waqf Board, and to produce exculpatory videographic evidence of the 2016 eviction.

The applicants argue that this evidence, acknowledged by Farooqui, could exonerate them by proving their absence from the scene.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.