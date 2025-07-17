Prayagraj, The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a PIL against the proposed privatisation of two electricity distribution companies in the state, saying that the challenge is "apparently based on assumptions". Allahabad HC dismisses PIL challenging proposed privatisation of power discoms in UP

The PIL was filed by one Vijay Pratap Singh regarding privatization of Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd and Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd by citing certain communications of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited .

Dismissing the petition, a bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra observed, "The relief claimed and the challenge laid apparently is based on assumptions. The record does not indicate that the petitioner has at any stage even approached the respondents seeking the document qua the assumptions indicated in the petition".

"In that view of the matter, at this stage, we do not find any reason to entertain the present petition. The same is, therefore, dismissed," the court said.

However, the court said that the petitioner is free to take appropriate proceedings in accordance with law.

In the PIL, the petitioner had requested the court to issue a writ of certiorari to terminate the proceeding initiated to dilute the stake of PVVNL in the company as same is without the mandatory compliance of rules and without following the mandate of the Companies Act, 2013.

In addition to it, the court was also requested to issue a writ of mandamus commanding respondents to adopt professional attitude to manage the UP Power Corporation Limited and its four companies and appoint only persons having technical qualification in board of the company.

After hearing the counsel for the petitioner, the court in its order dated July 11 dismissed the PIL, noting that from the material placed on record, it is apparent that the chief engineer has indicated that the technical evaluation committee of UPPCL has evaluated technical bids for privatization of DVVNL and PVVNL, and nothing more has been produced.

