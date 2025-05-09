Prayagraj , The Allahabad High Court has granted bail to three youths allegedly involved in last year's November 24 violence in Sambhal. Allahabad HC grants bail to three youths allegedly involved in Sambhal violence

The bail was granted to Faizan, Shane Alam and Mohammad Rihan on Thursday by Justice Dr Gautam Chaudhary.

The violence during the November 24 survey had resulted in the deaths of four people, with several others injured in the clashes that erupted between locals and security personnel during a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area of the city.

It was submitted on behalf of the applicants that the FIR was lodged against 700-800 unknown people alleging that when they were pelting stones on the police party, one person suddenly opened fire from a firearm as a result of which the informant, who is also a police personnel, sustained firearm injury in his leg.

The counsel for the applicants also submitted that they were innocent and had been falsely implicated in the present case. No specific role had been assigned to them. Besides, the injury sustained on the police personnel's leg was a non-vital part and was not dangerous to life.

Several other submissions to demonstrate the falsity of the allegations made against the applicants were placed before the court. It was assured on behalf of the applicants that they were ready to cooperate with the process of law and would faithfully make themselves available before the court whenever required and were also ready to accept all the conditions which the court may deem fit to impose upon them.

The counsel submitted that the applicants had been in jail since November 28 last year with no criminal history.

The court said, "Considering the overall facts and circumstances, the nature of allegations, the gravity of offence and without expressing any opinion on merits, this court finds it to be a fit case for bail."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.