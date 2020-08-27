e-paper
Home / India News / Allahabad HC grants protection from arrest to journalist Supriya Sharma

Allahabad HC grants protection from arrest to journalist Supriya Sharma

An FiIR was lodged against Supriya Sharma after a a Varanasi resident complained that her statements durign an interview were misrepresented.

india Updated: Aug 27, 2020 14:53 IST
Jitendra Sarin
Jitendra Sarin
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
The Allahabad High Court has said the journalist would not be arrested till the police submit a report on the case.
The Allahabad High Court has said the journalist would not be arrested till the police submit a report on the case.(PTI)
         

The Allahabad High Court had granted protection from arrest to Supriya Sharma, executive editor of a leading news website in connection to an FIR lodged against her on the complaint of a Varanasi resident who alleged misrepresentation of her statements.

A division bench comprising justice Manoj Misra and Anil Kumar on Tuesday disposed of the petition filed by Supriya Sharma seeking quashing of the FIR registered against her.

The FIR was lodged at the Ramnagar police station by one Mala Devi, a resident of Varanasi’s Domari village, who complained that Sharma misrepresented her statements and made false claims in her media report.

The petitioner’s counsel’s plea was that Sharma was in possession of an audio recording of the interview, the contents of which were reflected in the publication. The publication was a true representation of what was stated in the interview and the publication was made in public interest to highlight the condition of certain persons during nationwide lockdown in March this year.

The court after hearing parties concerned, disposed off the petition while observing, “considering the facts and circumstances of the case and keeping in mind that the petitioners claim that they have audio recording of the interview, the contents of which were reflected in the publication, we deem it appropriate to dispose off this petition by providing that investigation of the case shall continue and brought to its logical conclusion but petitioners shall not be arrested in the above case till submission of police report.”

On June 13, police registered an FIR on a complaint by Mala Devi that Sharma misrepresented her statements and made false claims in her report. In her report, Sharma had quoted Mala saying that she faced extreme hardship, including lack of food or rations during the lockdown.

