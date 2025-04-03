Prayagraj, The Allahabad High Court has granted relief to former Samajwadi Party MP Mohammad Azam Khan in a 2007 house demolition case by staying his arrest. Allahabad HC grants relief to Azam Khan, stays his arrest in 2007 house demolition case

A two-judge bench comprising justices Rajiv Gupta and Ram Manohar Narain Mishra also asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file its reply in the matter.

An FIR was registered in 2007 in Rampur against Khan by a person named Afsar Khan, who alleged that his house was demolished on the instance of the SP leader.

The police after investigation submitted a final report in the 2007 itself which was pending before the court concerned.

Afsar Khan died in 2017 and then his son Zulfiqar Khan filed a protest petition against the final report submitted by police.

On the protest petition, Special judge First Additional Civil Judge Rampur passed order for further investigation by order dated January 21 this year.

It was submitted on behalf of Azam Khan that the protest petition was filed after 18 years of closure report only because of political rivalry.

The counsel for the petitioner also submitted that in the instant case, an impugned FIR was lodged against the petitioner on July 10, 2007. Pursuant to this FIR, the police investigated the matter and after concluding its probe, submitted the final report on December 7, 2007 in favour of the petitioner.

On the basis of the final report, notices were issued to the first informant and thereafter, the matter remained pending and no orders were passed on the final report.

While granting time to the state government to file counter affidavit, the court on Wednesday fixed May 5 and ordered that till then, the petitioner shall not be arrested in pursuance of the impugned FIR of July 10, 2007.

