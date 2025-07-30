Lucknow, The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for not paying service benefits to a woman employee in the state's irrigation department, despite its order issued about 10 years ago. Allahabad HC raps UP govt for not paying service benefits to woman despite its 2015 order

The Lucknow bench comprising justices A R Masoodi and Shree Prakash Singh said that the attitude of the state officials had, in-fact, led the woman employee towards starvation.

Dismissing a special appeal filed by the state, the bench imposed a cost of ₹1 lakh upon the state government, according to the order

"There is a serious default on the part of the State not to obey its earlier judgment and even failure on their part to make the payment of pensionary benefits to the deceased woman employee has caused a heavy financial loss to the deceased employee rather she was brought to the stage of starvation which deserves to be compensated in terms of cost," the court said.

Shakila Bano, serving in the irrigation department, was not being paid salary since 2011 due to some dispute regarding her date of birth.

On August 26 , 2015, hearing her plea, a division bench of the court held that her date of birth was July 17, 1962 and directed that she must be paid the service benefits accordingly.

Despite this order, she was not paid. While she was to retire on July 31, 2022, she died on January 23, 2022.

Thereafter, her son Mukhtar Ahmad moved the high court which on March 3, 2025 passed the order relying on the August 26, 2015 order that he must be given all benefits of his mother considering her date of birth as was decided earlier.

But against this order of the single bench, the irrigation department preferred the special appeal.

Dismissing this appeal, the bench on Wednesday observed, "The grounds urged by the state before us do not require any interference and the appeals bereft of any merit are hereby rejected."

It also observed, "Taking note of the fact that the family of the deceased employee was subjected to a heavy and grave financial loss despite the judgment passed on August 26, 2015 having attained finality, we hereby proceed to impose a cost of rupees one lakh upon the State which shall be released in favour of the respondent Mukhtar Ahmad, the son of the deceased employee, herein along-with all other benefits in terms of the directions issued by the writ court."

