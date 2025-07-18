Prayagraj , Rejecting the bail application of a man accused of using a proxy solver in the central teacher eligibility test, the Allahabad High Court has observed that cheating deeply affects the career of meritorious students who rely on hard work and honesty. Allahabad HC rejects bail of CTET candidate who used proxy, says cheating deeply hits meritorious students' career

The court also stressed that such acts of cheating not only devalue genuine merit but also promote a culture of dishonesty.

Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh observed, "Cheating in an examination deeply affects the career of meritorious students who rely on hard work and honesty. It creates an uneven playing field, where merit is overshadowed by manipulation. Over time, cheating can lead to a loss of motivation and trust in the system among sincere students, who may feel their dedication is undervalued."

The bail application was filed by Sandeep Singh Patel, who is accused of using a proxy to appear in his place in the central teacher eligibility test .

On December 15, 2024, when the test was going on, the centre's officials allegedly detected that Lokendra Shukla, the alleged solver was impersonating the actual candidate Patel.

It is alleged that it was all done by using a fake admit card and his biometric verification had also failed.

Later, both of them were booked under various sections of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and Uttar Pradesh Public Examination Act, 2024.

Subsequently, Patel filed the bail application before the high court on the grounds that he was hospitalised between December 14 and 17 and had no knowledge of the impersonation.

It was also argued that he had no links with the solver or his associates and that there was no money transaction between them. It was further argued by Patel that he has no criminal antecedents to his credit, has no risk of fleeing and co-accused Shukla has already been granted bail.

On the other hand, the counsel representing the state government opposed the bail application saying that there is sufficient evidence against Patel.

Rejecting the plea, court took note of the call records and found that Patel was actually in contact with other accused who had asked Shukla to appear in the test in place of the applicant.

Hence, he was the main beneficiary, therefore, it cannot be presumed that the present applicant is not involved in the said offence, the court added in its order dated July 8.

