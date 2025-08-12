Prayagraj, The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on a criminal appeal filed by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan challenging his conviction and sentence of 10 years by a special court in a case related to forced eviction of Rampur's Dungarpur colony. Allahabad HC reserves verdict on criminal appeal of Azam Khan in Dungarpur case

Contractor Barkat Ali, another convict in the case, has also filed a criminal appeal in the high court.

Justice Sameer Jain reserved the verdict on petitions of both Khan and Ali.

On May 30 last year, Rampur MP-MLA court had sentenced Khan to 10 years of imprisonment and Ali to seven-year imprisonment.

In August 2019, Abrar, a resident of Dungarpur colony, had filed a case against three people including Azam Khan, retired circle officer Ale Hasan Khan and contractor Barkat Ali at Ganj police station in Rampur.

According to the complainant, Azam Khan, Ale Hasan Khan and Barkat Ali had beaten him up in December, 2016. They also demolished his house and threatened to kill him, Abrar alleged.

Residents of Dungarpur colony had filed 12 cases in connection with the forced eviction. The criminal cases were registered at Ganj police station under various IPC sections including robbery, theft and assault.

On Tuesday, appearing for Azam Khan, his counsel Imran Ullah contended that Abrar lodged the FIR after three years and for which he has given explanation that since Azam Khan was a cabinet minister, he failed to lodge a case against him due to his clout.

However, Azam Khan remained minister only till 2017 and the FIR was lodged in 2019, the counsel said, adding that the trial court proceeded in an "illegal" manner against the appellant.

Opposing the appeal, Additional Advocate General Manish Goel contended that the trial court has passed reasoned and legal order. The appellant has a long criminal history and prosecution has successfully proved his case, goel said.

