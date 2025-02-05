Alleged irregularities, bogus voting, mismanagement reported from parts of Delhi

Alleged irregularities, bogus voting, and mismanagement were reported from parts of Delhi as polling gathered pace after smooth voting for the first few hours even as police said complaints had been addressed or were being looked into. Two men were detained for allegedly attempting bogus voting in Kasturba Nagar. (HT PHOTO)

Two men identified as Sumit, 22, and Anuj, 24, were detained for allegedly attempting bogus voting in south Delhi’s Kasturba Nagar. “Two people were going to Savodaya Vidyalaya in Andrews Ganj area of Kasturba Nagar assembly constituency of Delhi to cast fake votes with slips when they were caught. Both are being interrogated,” said a Delhi Police officer.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters gathered at a polling station in northeast Delhi’s Seelampur around noon accusing veiled women of bogus voting. Police said the area was cleared within half an hour as the allegations were found to be baseless. “The situation is under control now and the arrangements are fine,” a second police officer said.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP of trying to influence voters in Jangpura and offering cash near a polling booth. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia posted video of a house and accused the BJP candidate of distributing money by openly taking voters there in Jangpura. “Why is the Election Commission not raiding this house?” Sisodia, who is AAP’s candidate from Jangpura, said on X.

Police said the allegations were being looked into after cleaning the area following BJP and AAP workers’ protests.

AAP minister Saurabh Bhardwaj accused police of putting up barricades around polling stations to prevent people from voting and manufacturing traffic jams to demotivate voters in AAP’s strongholds. He got into an argument with a police officer in Chirag Delhi over it.

Bhardwaj posted a video purportedly showing police asking a woman voter to walk to a polling centre after alighting from an auto. “Delhi police has barricaded the whole area of Chirag Delhi and are not letting citizens vote. Have informed RO [returning officer] also. They have intentionally put barricades around her polling station and are not allowing people. Police are manufacturing traffic jams to demotivate people to vote. It was never done in the past. Only being done in the strongholds of AAP,” Bhardwaj posted on X.

Deputy police commissioner Ankit Chauhan said there is an exception for the elderly and those who cannot walk. “For them, bringing their cars inside [polling booths] is allowed. This rule is being implemented everywhere. We will investigate the places where he [Bharadwaj] is raising concerns about.”