‘Alliance at the right time’: Asaduddin Owaisi explains AIMIM’s Rajasthan plan

JAIPUR: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen(AIMIM) will fight the Rajasthan assembly election due in December 2023 with all its strength, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Tuesday, ruling out any possibility of an alliance with the ruling Congress.

Owaisi, who was in the state, also announced a six-member core committee to strengthen the organisation at all levels.

“The core committee will work to strengthen the organisation. We will fight the next assembly election with full strength. The party, if needed, will do an alliance at the right time but not with the Congress or BJP,” Owaisi said. His party has earlier fielded candidates in state and local body elections in various states such as Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

On the Congress charge that AIMIM works as the B-team of the BJP and seeks to divide minority votes to the BJP’s advantage, Owaisi said: “Such allegations reflect the frustration of Congress leaders and nothing else.”

Asked about a new demand for a survey of Ajmer Dargah, Owaisi rejected the effort to change the status of any place of worship.

He said under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, one cannot change the nature or the character of any temple or mosque. “Historical wrongs cannot be corrected by taking the law into your hands. You cannot oppress the present and the future. These are the wordings of the SC (Supreme Court) judge. There is a law, why are you inciting people,” he said.

Owaisi underscored his party’s opposition to the concept of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying the AIMIM has already given its submission to the Law Commission in this regard. “The problem of the country is not Uniform Civil Code. It is unemployment, for which the Centre should fulfil its responsibility,’’ Owaisi said.

“Diversity is the beauty of this country and this should remain intact,” he said.

