All-party meet on caste census likely this week, says Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday clarified that an all-party meet on the caste census could be held as early as this week. Kumar’s clarification came amidst the confusion over the date of an all-party meeting to discuss a state-specific caste census.

The confusion over dates was caused when former chief minister and HAM-S leader Jitan Ram Manjhi said on Monday that he had received a call “seeking his consent for May 27”.

Following Manjhi’s claim, Bihar education minister and senior JD (U) leader Vijay Kumar Chowdhary said that no dates had been finalised yet.

“Many parties have agreed to the date (May 27). But we must have consent of all parties for holding the meeting on any particular date,” the chief minister said on the sidelines of a function in state capital Patna. “There should be no problem since both houses of legislature in the state has twice passed resolutions favouring a caste census,” Kumar added.

During the last two weeks, there has been political uproar in the state regarding the caste census. Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav had even announced a march from Patna to Delhi in case the caste census is not conducted. Yadav and Nitish Kumar had held a closed-door meeting on the issue after which it was announced that an all-party meeting will be held to discuss all parameters related to a caste census.

The issue of holding a caste-based census has brought about a sharp division in the NDA with JD(U) and HAM-S leaders blaming the BJP of stalling the move forcing senior BJP leaders to issue a statement that false propaganda is being done about the BJP and that it is against the caste census.

On Monday, Jitan Ram Manjhi also blamed the BJP for not coming clean on the caste census. Deputy chief minister of Bihar Tarkishore Prasad said that the discussion on the issue is going on in the party. “Soon we will take a decision. The CM has already spoken about the all-party meeting,” Prasad said.

BJP OBC Morcha’s National General Secretary cum Bihar BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand also reacted on regional parties blaming the BJP on the issue. “The BJP is the biggest advocate of social justice since the starting days of Jan Sangh. Do some regional parties think, caste census is the panacea for all the evils plaguing Indian society? It seems like a Pandora’s Box, but we are sensible in our approach and very pragmatic towards the cause of social justice. We are not directly and strictly opposed to the caste census but the time frame, complications and preparation are also important. Those demanding a caste census must first ask the Congress why they have betrayed the OBCs since Independence and in 2011 by spoiling the caste census,” said Anand.

