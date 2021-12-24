Altercation at temple function: Andhra police book cases against ex-Union minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Hyderabad

The police in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on Thursday registered a case against former Union minister for civil aviation and senior Telugu Desam Party leader P Ashok Gajapathi Raju on the charges of obstructing the duties of government officials and damaging public properties.

“We have registered a case following a complaint lodged by executive officer of Ramateertham temple D V V Prasad against Raju over an incident during the foundation stone-laying ceremony for temple renovation works on Wednesday,” Nellimarla sub-inspector of police B Ravindra Raju told HT.

Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who happens to be a trustee of the Ramateertham temple, about 12 km from Vizianagaram town, entered into an altercation with the endowment department officials for not following the protocol during the ceremony, police said.

He also shouted at the officials for not mentioning his name prominently in the plaque erected for the foundation stonelaying ceremony, while giving importance to YSR Congress party leaders, including ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, P Pushpa Srivani and Vellampalli Srinivas.

This led to jostling between the YSRC leaders and Raju. “The executive officer complained that Raju had ransacked the plaque and obstructed the officials from discharging the duties,” the sub-inspector said.

The police registered the case against Raju under Section 427 (damaging the public property by mischief) and Section 353 (obstructing the public servant from discharging his duties). Similar cases were booked against a couple of other TDP leaders accompanying Raju, the SI said.

TDP leader Raju said Ramateertham temple was under the control of Maharaja Alak Narayan Society for Arts and Science (MANSAS) Trust of which he was the chairman. “The temple was built by my forefathers 400 years ago. It is being run by the trust and the government has nothing to do with it. But, the foundation stone programme was not discussed at the temple trust meeting and I was informed only after all the arrangements were made,” he said.

He reminded that the executive officer (EO) had not received the cheque for ₹1 lakh donated by him for the renovation of the temple. “Fortunately, there is an endowments act prevailing in the state. Otherwise, I would have been stripped of the chairman post long ago,” Raju added.

The EO claimed that there was no protocol violation in the foundation-laying ceremony and that due respect was given to Raju as the temple trustee.