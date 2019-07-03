Alwar gang rape survivor becomes police constable

A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gang-raped by five men in Alwar’s Thanagazi on April 26, has joined Rajasthan Police as a constable, a senior police officer, who was part of the recruitment process, said on Wednesday.

“The woman joined in the evening of June 26,” the officer said on condition of anonymity, adding that a three-member board had finalised her recruitment. The Congress government of Rajasthan had cleared her appointment on May 28.

“The process of recruitment took almost a month,” the officer added. HT has seen the appointment order.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot had announced a police job for the woman when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the rape survivor in her house on May 16. Gehlot and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot were also present during the visit.

The woman was allegedly gang-raped by five men in front of her husband on April 26. A sixth accused filmed the incident and later circulated the video on social media. All of them have been arrested and are facing trial in a special court that handles cases pertaining to the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The police had filed a 500-page charge sheet against them on May 19.

The state government had also announced compensation for the woman.

The women and child development department has offered her Rs. 50,000, and the social justice and empowerment department has extended financial assistance of Rs. 4,12,500 so far.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 22:34 IST