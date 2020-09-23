Am I some minister or a great opposition leader? Kangana’s latest salvo

india

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 13:41 IST

Firing a fresh salvo at Congress on Wednesday, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut questioned the ongoing protests against her in the country and said it must have been a case of “mistaken identity”. “Am I some minister or a great opposition leader? Who they think I am? this is rather flattering,” the embattled actor wrote on Twitter after Punjab Congress burnt the effigies of Kangana for “disrespecting farmers by labelling them terrorists”.

First congress in Maharashtra threatened me and beat my posters with chappals now congress in Punjab burning my effigies, seems like a clear case of mistaken identity. Am I some minister or a great opposition leader? Who they think I am? This is rather flattering 😂 @INCIndia https://t.co/uHEAPRN6l0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 23, 2020

“First congress in Maharashtra threatened me and beat my posters with chappals now congress in Punjab burning my effigies, seems like a clear case of mistaken identity,” the actor wrote.

The protests came after the actor allegedly equated the protesting farmers with “terrorists”.

“People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformations about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation,” the actor had tweeted earlier.

Alongside, Kangana is engaged in a tussle with the Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra after an allegedly “illegal” portion of her Mumbai office was razed on September 9.

The Bombay high court on Tuesday asked actor Kangana Ranaut to implead Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut in her petition for threatening her with ‘Ukhad diya’ – the title of an article in Sena mouthpiece Saamana.