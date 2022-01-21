Amar Jawan Jyoti: Congress hits out at govt for ‘removing history’

NEW DELHI: The Opposition Congress on Friday hit out at the government and accused it of “removing history” by extinguishing the Amar Jawan Jyoti at the India Gate for merging it with the immortal flame at the National War Memorial in New Delhi.

In a tweet in Hindi, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said “some people cannot understand patriotism and sacrifice”. He added Congress will light the Amar Jawan Jyoti again. “It is a matter of great sadness that the immortal flame for our brave soldiers will be extinguished today.”

The criticism came even as news agency PTI quoted unnamed government saying there is “a lot of misinformation on the matter”, and added the flame of the Amar Jawan Jyoti was not being extinguished but merged.

In a tweet, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sambit Patra hit back. “It is ironic that people who did not make a National War Memorial for seven decades are now making a hue and cry when a permanent and fitting tribute is being made to our martyrs.”

Congress leader Manish Tewari likened extinguishing of the flame to removing history. “Extinguishing Amar Jawan Jyoti tantamount to extinguishing history. For it commentates sacrifice of those 3,483 brave soldiers who cleaved Pakistan into two parts and redrew the map of South Asia post-partition,” he tweeted. Tewari called it ironical that in the 50th year of Bangladesh’s liberation, the government “seems to be working overtime to erase” India’s finest hour in post-independent history.

“Amar Jawan Jyoti is imbued in the national consciousness. A billion people have grown up venerating it. Why can’t India have two eternal flames? Amar Jawan Jyoti and National War Memorial.” He called extinguishing the eternal flame nothing short of a crime. “I am surprised that the nation is silent as a national icon would be snuffed out in the project to re-write history.”

Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor said the government has no respect for democratic traditions and established conventions. He added the government is “snuffing out” the sanctity of the Amar Jawan Jyoti.

Rashtriya Janata Dal lawmaker Manoj Kumar Jha said such moves are “neither good politics nor good optics”. He added it is understandable that the present regime may not have a sense of “attachment/belonging with the glories of the past but it is beyond comprehension when you resort to such memory erasure tactics.”

