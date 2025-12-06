Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the second phase of land pooling for the greenfield capital city of Amaravati is progressing smoothly, with full support from farmers. Amaravati land pooling phase two progressing smoothly: CM Naidu

On November 28, the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, led by Naidu, approved the second phase of the land pooling scheme , covering 16,666 acres across seven villages—Vaikuntapuram, Pedda Madduru, Endrai, Karlapudi, Vaddamanu, Harishchandrapuram, and Peddaparimi—in the capital region.

"Farmers are fully cooperating, and the second phase of land pooling is progressing smoothly with their support. The pace of capital construction has gained momentum, and issues are being resolved one by one," Naidu said during an informal interaction with the media at the TDP central office.

The chief minister added that the public, farmers, and the government are all pleased with the progress, noting that only a few individuals are unable to digest it.

Positive outcomes are emerging following his recent meeting with Amaravati capital region farmers on November 27 at the secretariat, Naidu said.

The second phase of LPS is expected to supplement the existing 54,000-acre Amaravati land bank, of which 34,281 acres were pooled from 29,881 farmers across 29 villages.

Naidu reacted to YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy’s alleged remarks that the Parakamani theft was minor, saying the comments "deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees of Lord Venkateswara."

"He has no regard for God, no respect for the faith of devotees, and no concern for the sanctity of temples. A person who allegedly tried to 'settle' even his own uncle’s murder also attempted to 'settle' the Tirumala Parakamani theft. What could be more atrocious?" Naidu said, adding that such statements trivialise sacred offerings made by devotees.

The CM also said law and order in the state has improved significantly, asserting that his government will not compromise on maintaining peace.

He alleged that the previous YSRCP government had turned even peaceful regions into crime hubs by "encouraging and protecting criminals."

Naidu further highlighted that reforms in education are showing visible results and called the recent mega parent-teacher meeting a "strong brand initiative" in the education sector.

