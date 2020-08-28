e-paper
Home / India News / Amarinder Singh goes into quarantine after meeting 2 Covid +ve MLAs

Amarinder Singh goes into quarantine after meeting 2 Covid +ve MLAs

In a picture that went viral, one of the MLAs is seen touching the feet of the chief minister during the proceedings with Amarinder patting his back.

india Updated: Aug 28, 2020 22:27 IST
Ravinder Vasudeva
Ravinder Vasudeva
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The two Congress MLAs who tested Covid-19 positive were Kulbir Singh Zira and Nirmal Singh Chuttrana. (Photo @CMOPb)
The two Congress MLAs who tested Covid-19 positive were Kulbir Singh Zira and Nirmal Singh Chuttrana. (Photo @CMOPb)
         

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday went into a seven -day quarantine after he met two Congress MLAs who tested positive for coronavirus. He met the MLAs at the one-day session of the state assembly.

Chief minister’s media advisor Raveen Thukral tweeted the development. The two Congress MLAs were Kulbir Singh Zira and Nirmal Singh Chuttrana.

Vidhan Sabha secretariat had made it mandatory for MLAs to bring their Covid-19 negative report to enter the assembly premises and, as per a senior government functionary, both the MLAs showed their Rapid Antigen Test report for the entry. However, as they were also sampled for the RT-PCR test, they tested positive.

In a picture that went viral, Zira is seen touching the feet of the chief minister during the proceedings with Amarinder patting his back.

