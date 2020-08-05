e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Amazing Ayodhya’: New book to tell history of Lord Rama’s birth place

‘Amazing Ayodhya’: New book to tell history of Lord Rama’s birth place

Coinciding with the Ram temple ‘bhoomi pujan’, publishing house Bloomsbury on Wednesday announced their latest book that will shed light on the history of Ayodhya.

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 19:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi(Reuters file photo)
         

Coinciding with the Ram temple ‘bhoomi pujan’, publishing house Bloomsbury on Wednesday announced their latest book that will shed light on the history of Ayodhya.

Titled “Amazing Ayodhya”, the book by Neena Rai promises to offer “authentic information” about the city, which will not only help understand the life and times of ancient Hindus, but also the revered figures of Rama and Sita.

“No one grows up in India untouched by the beautiful story of Ram and Sita. Every Deepavali, one hears about Ram and Sita’s welcome back to Ayodhya. But amongst all the celebrations one hardly pays attention to the fascinating city of Ayodhya. All that we hear about Ayodhya is how the city was lit up to welcome its king and queen.

“In order to understand the avatars we worship, we must understand how life and times were in their ‘yug’. ‘Amazing Ayodhya’ is an attempt in gaining knowledge of Ayodhya, its architecture and other details -- like how big was Ayodhya? How was it shaped like? What were the houses like? Who established Ayodhya? What kind of animals lived there?” Rai told PTI.

According to the publishers, the well-researched book is replete with descriptions and draws out comparisons of an earlier era with our current life and culture, thus connecting the past with the present. 

“The author compares Ayodhya with the cultures of other ancient civilisations so that the reader feels connected to the past and the content of the book appears contemporary.  ‘Amazing Ayodhya’ is a must-read for a better understanding of history, scriptures and Hindu civilisation,” it added.

The book will hit the stands in November.

tags
top news
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
Imran Khan’s Pakistan might end up regretting its new ‘political map’. Here is why
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
ED summons Rhea Chakraborty for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
Uddhav Thackeray puts BMC on high alert citing more rains in Mumbai on Thursday
Uddhav Thackeray puts BMC on high alert citing more rains in Mumbai on Thursday
Centre asks CBI to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case
Centre asks CBI to probe actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case
China allows Indians to return, puts in place strict Covid-19 medical protocol
China allows Indians to return, puts in place strict Covid-19 medical protocol
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
‘Hope Ram’s critics find enlightenment now’: VHP’s Vinod Bansal on temple fest
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In