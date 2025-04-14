New Delhi, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday said the values of equality, liberty and fraternity the foundational pillars laid down by BR Ambedkar must deeply permeate society in order to truly fulfil the vision of the Constitution. Ambedkar's ideals must reach every corner of society, says Union law minister

"Only then can the journey of the Constitution be completed," Meghwal said at an event organised by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes on Ambedkar Jayanti.

He called for a broader understanding and adoption of Ambedkar's ideals, not just in legal frameworks but in everyday social behaviour.

Referring to ongoing debates around ownership of Ambedkar's legacy, Meghwal dismissed political claims over the late leader's elevation.

"Some say this party made him a minister or that party did. I say it was society that made him a minister," he said.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar said Ambedkar's contribution had transcended national boundaries and caste identities.

"Today, Ambedkar Jayanti is being observed globally. Despite the oppression and the discrimination he faced, his vision for an inclusive society remains unmatched," he said.

Kumar also noted how Ambedkar's fight helped ensure constitutional rights for the historically marginalised.

"Crores of people who were once humiliated and discriminated against gained the right to live with dignity because of Babasaheb. Be it access to education, reservations in employment, or social justice his struggle made these possible," he said.

The minister claimed Ambedkar was approached by various religious groups and asked to convert but he refused to embrace Islam or Christianity.

"He chose Buddhism, a faith aligned with his ideals of equality and rationalism. He was a profound nationalist and his decisions were rooted in what was best for the nation," Kumar said.

"For us, Babasaheb is no less than a god," he added.

The ministers' remarks came on a day India honoured the principal architect of the Constitution and a relentless crusader for social justice on his birth anniversary.

