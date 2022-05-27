Ambition, anxiety likely to have led to 3 suicides in 12 days in Kolkata

Kolkata: Three deaths by suicide in Kolkata – of a budding television actor on May 12, an aspiring model on May 25 and another aspiring model and a friend of the second woman on May 27 -- have led veterans in the Bengali movie industry to believe that the victims sank into depression for various reasons, including professional uncertainties and relationship woes.

All three women were in their early 20s. Their bodies were found hanging.

A common factor that binds them is that they were born into middle-class families in the suburbs and moved to the city to pursue careers with no formal training. The last two women had attempted suicide earlier as well, according to their friends and family members.

In April, the actor left her parents and moved to a rented apartment in the Garfa area of south Kolkata with her boyfriend, Sagnik Chakraborty, who was already married and worked at a call centre. Based on the complaint lodged by the actor’s family, the police arrested Chakraborty and charged him with murder and financial fraud. He was not granted bail by a city court on Thursday although his lawyers pleaded that the post-mortem report indicated suicide as cause of death.

The second victim, the aspiring model who lived with two friends in a rented apartment at Nagerbazar, left a suicide note which blamed no one but stated that she was suffering from a life-threatening disease, said a police officer probing the death. Diya Das, a friend of the model, however claimed before the police and the media that the 21-year-old model was obsessed with a gymnasium trainer from Jhargram district whom she met on Facebook.

The man told the media that although the model wanted to be in a romantic relationship, he told her that they could only be friends. “She tried to take her life twice in the past. I tried to help her fight the depression caused by professional uncertainties. I am ready to cooperate with the police,” the man said.

According to the police, daily diary entries penned by the model mentioned that she was finding it difficult to pay her rent and the monthly instalment for the phone she recently bought.

The third woman, who was a friend of the second victim, got married to a businessman in November last year and lived with him. The marriage was arranged by her family. The woman tried to jump off the balcony two months ago but her husband saved her. She came home two days ago to spend time with her parents and died by suicide on Friday morning.

“She was deeply depressed ever since her friend died. She kept talking of dying although she had no financial insecurity,” her mother told the media.

Police officers involved in the three cases found that while the actress had earned some fame and was financially stable, the two models were struggling to take their careers forward and get a break in movies. None of the two were attached to any reputable agency.

Experts HT spoke to held failed aspirations as the cause of depression and blamed mobile phones and social media apps as the root of trouble.

Bengali movie director Subrata Sen, who launched many new faces, including Konkona Sen Sharma in his first movie in 2001, said many young men and women are sinking into depression because their lofty ambitions clash with the harsh ground reality in the industry.

Sen said: “I have only heard of the actress. The two models were virtually unknown. I have noticed in recent years that young people with no formal training move to Kolkata from the districts thinking it is very easy to get a break. They cannot cope with the demands of the glamour world in the city where buying a new dress for every party is viewed as normal.”

“Despite parental disapproval, many young girls come to Kolkata thinking landing leading role in movies is very easy. For many, the chase for easy money ends in depression. I advise youngsters to choose acting as a secondary option only after completing studies and building a career,” Sen added.

Well-known actor Sudip Mukherjee said he met the actor for the first time at an event four days before she died.

“I do not know anything about the personal lives of these three women but I have noticed in recent years that people think that a hundred ‘like’ marks on a ‘bold’ photo or video on Instagram or Facebook ensure an instant career. Mobile phone apps provide negative exposure. With no fixed income and delinked from reality, these young people live in a complicated psychological state,” Mukherjee said.

“Many youngsters are also lured into the grey industry that exists beneath the real one. I am not doing any moral policing but you can find YouTube videos where young women are made to expose in so-called promotional videos associated with a section of the hotel industry. Nobody knows how much these women are paid,” Mukherjee added.

Mumbai-based clinical psychologist Anindita Roy Chowdhury feels that peer pressure is a big factor for people in the age group the victims belonged to and lack of bonding with family members complicates their lives.

“The mobile phone plays a huge role today. Young people feel that apps can make them famous overnight. Many do not hesitate to cross the line of decency. In the process, their personal lives become public. This has eroded values in our society. It is also a fact that many young girls in families from the suburbs face the pressure to earn at an early age. This pushes them into a race for easy money,” said Roy Chowdhury.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON