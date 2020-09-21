e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Amid Covid-19 outbreak, five-day Gujarat Assembly session begins

Amid Covid-19 outbreak, five-day Gujarat Assembly session begins

Four MLAs, comprising three from the Congress and one from BJP, have been detected with the infection, and so have some Assembly personnel in tests conducted over the past couple of days.

india Updated: Sep 21, 2020 17:10 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Gandhinagar
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) checks the temperature of a man inside his shop during a door-to-door survey for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Dehgamda village in the western state of Gujarat.
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) checks the temperature of a man inside his shop during a door-to-door survey for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Dehgamda village in the western state of Gujarat. (REUTERS)
         

The five-day session of the Gujarat Assembly began on Monday amid precautions for the coronavirus outbreak.

Staffers, legislators and mediapersons who will cover proceedings have been tested for the infection, while entry for outsiders has been banned.

Four MLAs, comprising three from the Congress and one from BJP, have been detected with the infection, and so have some Assembly personnel in tests conducted over the past couple of days.

Speaker Rajendra Trivedi ordered seating changes to stop any chances of the virus spreading, with one MLA occupying one bench, while several legislators have been given seats in the visitors’ galleries.

Coronavirus tests for reporters covering the House proceedings have been made free of cost by the state government.

There will be no question hour as top officials in the administration are on tour statewide to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Legislators can, however, raise “short notice questions” to seek answers from the government.

The Vijay Rupani government had earlier announced that some 20 bills will be tabled during the session.

tags
top news
‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
How Chinese propaganda is using the 1962 war to shape public opinion
How Chinese propaganda is using the 1962 war to shape public opinion
India, Maldives launch cargo ferry service connecting Tuticorin and Cochin with Male
India, Maldives launch cargo ferry service connecting Tuticorin and Cochin with Male
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
8 MPs suspended for Rajya Sabha chaos over farm bills, they stage protest
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
‘If they stop being obsessed with me’: Kangana’s latest jibe at Sena govt
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveAnurag KashyapIPL 2020Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 India TallyJEE 2020 admit cardRicha Chadha

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In