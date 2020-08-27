Amid pandemic, these youngsters win hearts with their acts of kindness

india

Kindness and compassion are virtues not just limited to adults. Kids and youngsters too are not far behind when it comes to helping those in need. When the Covid-19 lockdown hit the lives of thousands of migrants workers, some youngsters came forward in lending a helping hand to the migrants to tide over the crisis.

From teaching kids of migrant workers to arranging jobs, these youngsters from different schools played a crucial role in easing out the woes of those in need.

Abhigyan Prakash (19), a student of B com-LLB Hons at Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University (DSMNRU), roped in other like-minded students and took upon the responsibility of teaching children of migrant labourers.

“During the first two months of the lockdown, we analysed the problems faced by children of migrant workers and felt they were missing out on their school education while private school kids were engaged in online classes. On May 28, we reached out to Kakori block pramukh, Ram Vilas Rawat, and discussed with him how to help them,” said Abhigyan.

Pushpendra Rai, a class 12 pass out who is also a part of the team, said, “We identified four villages Tej Kishan Khera, Puraina, Hardoia and Choudhury Khera. There were 200 kids in each village and they were all between classes 1 and 8. It was not easy to convince them to attend classes. We decided to give them some incentives like biscuits, packaged water, stationery items, etc.”

They pooled in money and also collected financial help from people to distribute masks, packaged water bottles, biscuits, chocolate, notebook, stationery items to nearly 1,000 students. It has been three months since these students are helping the children of migrant workers. They have taught kids about the importance of social distancing, hand sanitisation and wearing masks during the pandemic.

Similarly, two brothers, Atharv Khubele (13) and Advik Khubele (8) felt the need of doing something for migrants who lost their jobs during the lockdown.

The humanitarian crisis impacted the two siblings who came out with the idea of ‘punarsthapan’.

Atharv Khubele (13) and Advik (8) - two brothers who helped migrants labourers find suitable jobs. ( HT Photo )

Atharv, a student of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Lucknow, acted as a bridge between job seekers and providers. The duo convinced their father, Avichal Khubele, who is part of Indian Industries Association (IIA), to help them find jobs for migrants based on their skills. The family roped in a software expert who designed an interface that acted as a bridge between job providers (industry) and job seekers (labourers).

Sriket Srivastava (18) was the head boy at St Anjani’s Public School, Rajajipuram, batch of 2020. He is a Maths genius and has won several accolades. During March and April, when his class 12 board exams got cancelled, he was flooded with requests by poor children, relatives and friends to help them with the subject that is dreaded by most.

“Tired of telling everyone the same thing over and over again, I came up with the idea of creating a YouTube channel to create tutorials. It was high in demand and spread like wildfire,” he said.

Saarth Shah, a student of class 12 at City Montessori School, Gomtinagar campus 1, was so moved by the plight of domestic helps and migrants who lost their jobs during the pandemic that he took it upon himself to ensure two square meals for them.

He built a database of around 500 such workers who had lost their jobs and built a website. The website had the phone numbers of the needy. He advertised his website through his social media handles like Facebook and Whatsapp. Gradually, his efforts started bearing fruits when people started employing these workers. Son of a chartered accountant, Saarth said he does not expect anything for himself through this activity.

“The greatest joy and reward comes to him when these workers thank him for helping them regain employment.”

Principal of CMS Gomti Nagar Campus 1, Abha Anant, was overjoyed to learn about this philanthropic activity of her student and said Saarth was very insightful and hardworking who has imbibed the values of service to humanity from his school and his parents.