Amid Covid-19 surge, Section 144 imposed in various cities | Read details

india

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 20:52 IST

As the spread of the coronavirus disease continues unabated across the country, many states have imposed restrictions by putting in place prohibitory orders is various districts.

The prohibitory orders are issued under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code or CrPC. It is invoked to stop people from gathering at a place; during Covid-19 it can help in checking the spread of the disease.

Here is the list of states which have imposed Section 144 as a preventive measure against Covid-19:

Rajasthan: The state government has imposed prohibitory orders in 11 districts - Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Alwar, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Udaipur, Sikar, Pali and Nagaur. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the decision has been taken in public interest.

Gehlot also said that while the already announced Unlock guidelines and restrictions will continue, the same has been extended till October 31.

Uttar Pradesh: The Yogi Adityanath government has put in place Section 144 in Noida (Gautam Buddha Nagar district), which bars the assembly of over four people at a place. Officials said this has been done keeping in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Maharashtra: The state is already worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. Its capital Mumbai has already been under prohibitory orders to check the spread of the disease. The authorities have extended the curbs in the city till September 30. Meawhile, the police in Pune said that Section 144 was not in force in the city, but few crowd-control provisions of Maharashtra Police Act were in place in the district.

Odisha: The authorities in Berhampur city in Ganjam district have imposed Section 144 to prevent harm to public health during the ‘Maa Kalua Yatra’ festival being held amid Covid-19 pandemic. The 46-day festival of the Goddess Kalua started on September 16 and will conclude on October 31. The authorities said that Section 144 will remain in place till further orders.