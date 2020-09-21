Amid Covid scare, Rajasthan high court to hear only urgent cases

india

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 19:35 IST

For effective control and containment of coronavirus, functioning of the Rajasthan High Court has been restricted only to cases involving extreme urgency - to be taken up only through video conferencing from Monday.

The high court administration has issued directions in this regard, which shall remain in force till October 1 or further orders.

The notification issued by the registrar general came into effect from today. As per notification, such number of division and single benches at Jodhpur and Jaipur bench shall be constituted as directed by the chief justice for hearing of the extremely urgent matters.

These benches would function on all working days between 10.30 am to 1.00 pm. Only those Judges are required to come to court who have been assigned roster for extremely urgent work.

“It is made clear that on consideration of written mentioning and written submissions, if any, the relief as prayed for in extremely urgent matters will be considered and/or the matter shall be suitably adjourned without passing any adverse orders. This clause shall not be applicable if effective hearing has been made,” the registrar general said.

“Only bare essential staff of courts, judicial sections, administrative sections and computer cells required to manage the urgent work would be called on a rotational basis. Sitting arrangement of the staff shall be in such a manner so as to maintain required physical distance between them. OnIy such staff members are required to come to office who have been specifically directed to do so till October 1. Remaining staff would not be required to attend the office but remain available at home during office timings and would not leave headquarters without permission,” the notification stated.

It has also been notified that personal presence of accused persons in appeals/revisions shall stand exempted till October 3. Entry of law students and interns would remain prohibited in court premises. Adverse orders would be avoided for non presence of the counsel of parties. In aII the court rooms and offices, toilets, door handles, chairs, tables, gates, railings and other things shall be disinfected regularly at least twice a day by mopping through 1% hypochlorite and benzoic acid.