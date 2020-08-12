e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Amid heavy monsoon, UN to provide humanitarian support to most vulnerable, affected communities in India

Amid heavy monsoon, UN to provide humanitarian support to most vulnerable, affected communities in India

“In neighbouring India, the monsoon there has reportedly claimed more than 770 lives. According to authorities, more than 500,000 people have been evacuated. The UN stands ready to provide humanitarian support to the most vulnerable and affected communities in India,” Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General António Guterres said.

india Updated: Aug 12, 2020 08:39 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
United Nations
Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General António Guterres said that as per authorities, more than 500,000 people have been evacuated.
Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General António Guterres said that as per authorities, more than 500,000 people have been evacuated. (AP Photo)
         

The United Nations stands ready to provide humanitarian support to the most vulnerable and affected communities in India, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary General has said amid heavy monsoon in the region.

“In neighbouring India, the monsoon there has reportedly claimed more than 770 lives. According to authorities, more than 500,000 people have been evacuated. The UN stands ready to provide humanitarian support to the most vulnerable and affected communities in India,” Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General António Guterres said.

Giving an update from UN humanitarian colleagues on flooding in Asia, Dujarric said in Bangladesh, people are experiencing the worst and longest monsoon flooding in years, with a quarter of the country being inundated. At least 5.4 million people have been affected by severe flooding, with 11,000 households displaced and 135 people killed, he added.

Humanitarian partners are working with the Government of Bangladesh to provide food, shelter, clean water, hygiene supplies and other supplies. A USD 40 million response plan has been launched to help the more than one million of the people most in need in the country.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
Who is Kamala Harris? A few facts about Joe Biden’s running mate
Who is Kamala Harris? A few facts about Joe Biden’s running mate
A night of mayhem: 3 killed, 60 cops injured in Bengaluru clashes
A night of mayhem: 3 killed, 60 cops injured in Bengaluru clashes
Is economy recovering with easing of lockdown or sinking?
Is economy recovering with easing of lockdown or sinking?
Army soldier, terrorist killed in J-K’s Pulwama, say police
Army soldier, terrorist killed in J-K’s Pulwama, say police
Isro spy case: Kerala gives Rs 1.30 cr relief to scientist Nambi Narayanan
Isro spy case: Kerala gives Rs 1.30 cr relief to scientist Nambi Narayanan
Xiaomi launches a 55-inch smart TV with a transparent display
Xiaomi launches a 55-inch smart TV with a transparent display
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his US vice-presidential candidate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In