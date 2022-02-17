Amid Hijab row, Andhra college principal allows Muslim students in headgear after collector steps in

Even as the controversy over denial of entry into educational institutions for Muslim students in Karnataka wearing a burqa or a hijab continues to rage, three Muslim girls studying in a popular Christian educational institution in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada made a similar allegation against the college management on Thursday.

The girls, studying in the final year of Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Andhra Loyola College, an autonomous institution established in 1953, told reporters that they were stopped at the college entrance by the security staff who questioned them for coming to college wearing a burqa and hijab.

“College principal Father G A P Kishore arrived and pulled us up for wearing a burqa and hijab. He asked us why we were wearing our traditional dress now, when we have been attending the classes in uniform. He told us to change our dress,” one of the students said.

She recalled that they had been going to the college in burqas and hijab since they had joined the institution two years ago. The girls also displayed their college identity cards showing their pictures with a hijab.

Since wearing a hijab has become controversial in Karnataka, the girls are apprehensive that the same thing may happen in their college. They immediately brought it to the notice of their parents, who in turn alerted their community elders. They also informed district collector J Nivas about the incident.

Parents, along with community elders reached the college and lodged a protest with the management. On the instructions of the collector, officials of the education department and the local police also intervened and held talks with the college management.

Later, the principal said the issue had been settled “for now” following instructions from the district collector. “We shall allow the Muslim girls to attend their classes in their traditional dress,” he said.

In a statement issued in the evening, Kishore said Andhra Loyola College was a decades’ old institution catering to the educational needs of all sections of society, irrespective of caste, creed or religion.

He said the college has a prescribed college uniform for all students and everybody was following the dress code. “It is the usual practice that they wear their traditional dress. They remove their attire in the ladies’ waiting room and attend the classes in the prescribed dress code,” he said.

On Thursday, he had noticed the Muslim girls who were late by 10 minutes, and were requesting the faculty member to let them attend their classes in their traditional dress, as they had no time to change. “I told them to go to the waiting room to remove their traditional dress,” he said.

Kishore informed that the girls had said their parents could object to their attending classes without their traditional dress. “I asked the girls to bring their parents so that I could remind them of the dress code. The girls went back and returned with their parents, who started arguing about denying entry to the girls in their traditional dress,” he said.

Later the local media and a few outsiders entered the college and started questioning the authorities about the dress code. “Meanwhile, I received a telephone call from the district collector who advised me to allow the students for the time being and the students were allowed into the classes,” the principal explained.

The district collector could not be reached for comment.

