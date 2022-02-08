Amid KCR-Centre row, PM may skip temple function

Uncertainty looms large over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit for the inauguration of the renovated ancient temple of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Yadadri on March 28 in the wake of the latest face-off between the Telangana government and the Centre, a senior Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader said on Monday.

During his last meeting with the Prime Minister in New Delhi on September 3 last year, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) invited him to attend the inauguration of the temple complex. An official note from the chief minister’s office had then said that Modi had responded positively to the invitation and assured to attend the function.

“So far, there are no further developments on Modi’s visit for the event. But in the present circumstances, we are not sure whether his visit will materialise,” a senior TRS leader said on condition of anonymity.

However, since TRS defeat in the by-election to Huzurabad assembly seat in the hands of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling party has stepped up attack on the Centre, and the chief minister has been making strong remarks against the prime minister for his alleged “anti-people and anti-farmer policies”.

KCR even attempted to revive the third political alternative by holding talks with Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav and the national leaders of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and CPI (Marxist).

Reacting to the Union budget, presented on February 1, the chief minister made a vitriolic attack on PM Modi for meting out injustice to Telangana. He even made fun of his attire, aimed at attracting voters in the election-bound states.

In a climax to the confrontation with the Centre, KCR stayed away from the visit of Modi to Hyderabad on Saturday to take part in a couple of major events. The chief minister did not receive or see off the prime minister and instead deputed his junior cabinet colleague, state minister for animal husbandry, fisheries, dairy development and cinematography Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

On Monday, the chief minister visited the Yadadri temple to inspect the ongoing works of the temple complex, which are in the final stages. He asked the Yadadri Development Authority (YADA) authorities to expedite the works so that the complex is ready for inauguration as scheduled in March.

The temple complex would be inaugurated with the conduct of the “Mahakumbha Samprokshana,” a Vedic ritual for consecration of the temple. The inauguration would be preceded by eight days of Ankurarpana (initiation) from March 21, with the performance of Maha Sudarshana Homam in a sprawling 75-acre area at the foothills of the temple, an official release from the CMO said.

As many as 1,000 Vedic priests, under the supervision of the Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, would perform the Yagna. Similarly, around 6000 priests, along with another 4000 priests from major temples across the country, would perform the other rituals during the reopening ceremony.

The centuries-old temple on Yadagirigutta, renamed Yadadri, was originally confined to just 2,500 square yards of area. Now, the temple complex is spread over 14.5 acres. The main hillock where the cave temple is located, eight other hills and the adjacent lush-green forests are being developed into a temple town.

The temple is being redeveloped according to the ancient Agama sastra (scriptures dealing with the construction of temples) and other Hindu Vedic scriptures. The chief minister expressed his desire that the renovated Yadadri temple would match Tirumala, India’s richest temple in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, in its richness and grandeur.

