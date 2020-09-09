Amid ongoing drug probe, cache of ecstasy pills seized at Bengaluru airport

india

Customs authorities at the Bengaluru International Courier Centre of the Kempegowda International Airport have seized 1.98 kg of MDMA (commonly called ecstasy) pills hidden in an electric foot massager. The drugs are said to be valued at Rs one crore and was being shipped from Belgium to India.

A customs officer said that on suspicion an electric foot massager was thoroughly scanned and inside green and violet coloured ecstasy pills were discovered which had been wrapped in brown tape. A customs officer at KIAL said that investigations are on with regard to whom the shipment was addressed to.

In an unrelated incident, a 24-year-old man has been arrested in Hassan district for procuring and selling drugs. Satish, the alleged drug dealer has been arrested by Pension Mohalla police station authorities who have also seized 180 grams of Ganja from him. He is accused of procuring it from a network in Bengaluru and selling it to youth in Hassan. Pension Mohalla police station authorities said that they are investigating the source from where the alleged drug peddler used to get his consignment.

The police across Karnataka have been intensifying a crackdown on drug dealers and peddlers. Two well-known Kannada actors - Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani have been arrested in an ongoing crackdown on drug peddling and use in the Kannada movie industry. An FIR naming 12 people has also been registered in this regard at Cottonpet police station.