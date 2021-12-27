Amid opposition, CPI (M) announces campaign to drum up support for rail project in Kerala

Kerala’s ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI (M) has announced a door-to-door campaign to drum up support for a high-speed rail project in the state amid opposition to it.

The Congress-led opposition United Democratic Front, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and activists are opposing the project citing a lack of environmental and social impact study for it. The government has faced criticism for pursuing the project ignoring protests.

The CPI (M) has asked its cadres to carry out the campaign to highlight the advantages of the project, which the party believes will change the state’s face. Leaflets have been prepared to address the doubts raised about the project. The party has asked top leaders to coordinate explanation sessions in their districts.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated on Monday the government will go ahead with the project and asked people to discourage the forces derailing the state’s development. He said earlier same forces opposed a pipeline project and expansion of the national highway but the government ignored their protests and implemented both.

“The Congress, BJP, and Jamaat-e-Islami are on the same platform to oppose the project. We will not bend before such opposition. (The promise for) K-Rail (project) was in the manifesto and people gave us a resounding mandate rewriting the poll history of the state,” he said. He asked the cadres to explain to people the project and remove their reservations.

The ₹63,490-crore project seeks to develop a high-speed rail corridor connecting Kasaragod in the state’s north to Thiruvananthapuram in the south. The state needs 1,383 hectares of land for the project, of which 1,383 hectares are private.

The rail line will bring down the travel time between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram, covering 529.45 km, to four from 12 hours. It will be completed by 2025, said Kerala Rail Development Corporation Ltd, the nodal agency for the project. The Centre is yet to approve the project.

Left-leaning organisations such as Sasthra Sahitya Parishad have also opposed the project citing environmental degradation. “It seems the project caters to a higher income group. Its environmental and social impact studies were not done. At many places, it will run parallel to the existing line which the railways opposed. Going by the state’s existing developmental perspective, K-Rail cannot be termed a priority,” said the Parishad.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan asked Vijayan to give up his adamant posture and address the apprehensions. “Even in the assembly, the government was not ready for a discussion. Its detailed project report is yet to be made public and experts were never consulted. The chief minister cannot even ally fears of the ruling party’s partners and Left-leaning outfits,” he said. He added the Congress-led Opposition will stage state-wide protests if the government goes ahead with the project. “Last budget says outstanding debt of the state will be ₹3.27 lakh crore by the end of this fiscal. The government is again trying for a huge loan for the K-Rail. The state is heading towards a debt trap.”

Union minister V Muraleedharan, who is from Kerala, said the railway ministry has made it clear that it is not a viable project and called the state government’s approach to it dubious.